Bouwmeester (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Bouwmesster's status has done a full 180 degree turn, after he was originally announced as being available Thursday versus the Ducks and will now miss the weekend matchups with Winnipeg. The team has not provided any details regarding the nature of the blueliner's ailment, so it's unclear whether it is related to the ankle injury that caused him to miss the first 21 games of the 2017-18 campaign. In the meantime, Samuel Blais was called up from the minors to fill out the 23-man roster.