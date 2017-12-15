Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Lands on injured reserve
Bouwmeester (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Bouwmesster's status has done a full 180 degree turn, after he was originally announced as being available Thursday versus the Ducks and will now miss the weekend matchups with Winnipeg. The team has not provided any details regarding the nature of the blueliner's ailment, so it's unclear whether it is related to the ankle injury that caused him to miss the first 21 games of the 2017-18 campaign. In the meantime, Samuel Blais was called up from the minors to fill out the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will miss next two contests•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Back in action Thursday•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Out with undisclosed injury•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Plus-3 through three games back•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will play Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Traveling with team but remains out•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...