Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Lengthy point drought
Bouwmeester hasn't posted a point in 21 straight games.
Bouwmeester starts 57.8 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone -- the highest among Blues' defensemen -- so it isn't surprising that he's not inking the scoresheet. The 36-year-old is a skilled stay-at-home blueliner, however, and he works on the 13th-ranked penalty kill (81.7 percent). He isn't the concern of fantasy gamers, though.
