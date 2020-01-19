Bouwmeester hasn't posted a point in 21 straight games.

Bouwmeester starts 57.8 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone -- the highest among Blues' defensemen -- so it isn't surprising that he's not inking the scoresheet. The 36-year-old is a skilled stay-at-home blueliner, however, and he works on the 13th-ranked penalty kill (81.7 percent). He isn't the concern of fantasy gamers, though.