Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Logging major minutes
Bouwmeester recorded 25:07 TOI and blocked four shots in Saturday's win over the Lightning.
Bouwmeester's pairing with Colton Paryko forms a solid blend of defensive and offensive potential, leading to these massive minutes. The veteran blueliner is still far from the fantasy realm with just 15 points in 71 games, but he has contributed with 57 hits and 118 blocked shots.
