Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Making progress with injury
Bouwmeester (ankle) is moving closer to game action, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The rugged veteran fractured his ankle when a puck deflected off his foot during a Sept. 17 team scrimmage. St. Louis has won its first two games of the new season, having prevailed over the Penguins and Stars, respectively, but Bouwmeester should eventually bolster the back line even more as a savvy shot blocker who helped the Notes to the league's third-best penalty kill (85.3 percent) last season.
