Bouwmeester (hip) will not suit up for Sunday afternoon's contest against Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bouwmeester is still working on recovering from his offseason hip surgery and has just two assists in 11 games this year. The Blues next game will be Wednesday against the rival Blackhawks, but there's no guarantee that the 6-foot-4 blueliner will be ready.

