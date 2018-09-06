Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: No contact in early practices
Bouwmeester (hip) has been practicing, albeit without contact, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports out of St. Louis suggested that the veteran defenseman would be ready for the start of training camp, but that's looking like a less probable scenario based on how he's feeling with training camp only a week away. Should Bouwmeester require additional time to heal, Jordan Schmaltz could take advantage of additional opportunities to prove he belongs at the top level.
More News
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Ready for start of camp•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Shut down for season•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Returning Thursday•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Out Tuesday for personal reasons•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Impressive in return•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...