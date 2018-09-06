Bouwmeester (hip) has been practicing, albeit without contact, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Initial reports out of St. Louis suggested that the veteran defenseman would be ready for the start of training camp, but that's looking like a less probable scenario based on how he's feeling with training camp only a week away. Should Bouwmeester require additional time to heal, Jordan Schmaltz could take advantage of additional opportunities to prove he belongs at the top level.