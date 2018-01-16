Bouwmeester will not draw into Tuesday's lineup due to his late arrival in Toronto following the birth of a child, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bouwmeester's absence is the result of having some travel issues that didn't allow him to make it into Toronto until shortly before the game, resulting in his absence from Tuesday's lineup. He should rejoin the lineup again Thursday against the Senators, though his two points (both in one game) over 16 contests this season leave him firmly off the fantasy radar in many formats.