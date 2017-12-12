Bouwmeester is bothered by an unspecified injury and will not suit up for Tuesday night's home game against the Lightning, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

It's not abundantly clear what will cause the rugged defenseman to miss this next contest, but Rutherford adds that the ailment is not related to a fractured ankle that Bouwmeester sustained in training camp. Look for Jordan Schmaltz to replace him on the third defensive pair against the Bolts.