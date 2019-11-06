Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Plays 1,200th game
Bouwmeester skated in his 1,200th NHL game in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against the Canucks.
The Panthers selected Bouwmeester third overall in the 2002 NHL Draft, and he made a stop in Calgary before landing in St. Louis. He becomes the 111th NHL player to achieve the feat, and he has 88 goals and 418 points to show for it. He's also played 75 postseason games, including 26 during last year's Stanley Cup run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.