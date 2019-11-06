Bouwmeester skated in his 1,200th NHL game in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against the Canucks.

The Panthers selected Bouwmeester third overall in the 2002 NHL Draft, and he made a stop in Calgary before landing in St. Louis. He becomes the 111th NHL player to achieve the feat, and he has 88 goals and 418 points to show for it. He's also played 75 postseason games, including 26 during last year's Stanley Cup run.