Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Plus-3 through three games back
Bouwmeester has a plus-3 rating through three games while averaging 17:29 of ice time.
Bouwmeester started off on the top defensive rotation with captain Alex Pietrangelo, but coming back from an ankle injury there was no reason to overwork him. The 34-year-old has blocked three shots since his return, and Blues fans likely held their breath every time when they came near his tender ankle. As Bouwmeester settles in, he'll likely log more minutes on the top rotation, but it's been three years since he posted over 20 points, so fantasy owners should continue to look elsewhere to bolster their blue line.
