Bouwmeester had two assists, three hits and two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The 35-year-old blueliner is not a noted point producer at this stage of his career, after taking just 17 points in 78 regular-season games. He also only had six assists in his previous 50 playoff contests. Bouwmeester's unexpected burst of offense likely won't continue, but with four hits and blocked shots apiece, he may have a little fantasy value during the postseason.