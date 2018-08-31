Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Ready for start of camp
Bouwmeester, who missed the end of last season to a hip injury, will be ready for training camp with the Blues.
Bouwmeester went through surgery to fix his hip issue when he was shut down in March, and his return was expected before training camp. The 34-year-old defenseman missed the majority of his team's games for the first time in his NHL career, as his age seems to be affecting his "iron man" reputation.
