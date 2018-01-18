Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Returning Thursday
Bouwmeester (personal) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Senators, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bouwmeester was a little late joining the team for Tuesday's matchup against Toronto due to the birth of his child back home, but he will return to the lineup Thursday to presumably play alongside Colton Parayko. Not much of a scoring threat, his return is unlikely to have a huge overall impact in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
