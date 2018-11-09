Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Scratched again
Bouwmeester (hip) isn't expected to play Friday against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bouwmeester is still recovering from offseason hip surgery, so the Blues will likely keep him out of the lineup until they're confident that he's back to 100 percent. Another update on the 35-year-old blueliner's status should be released once he's deemed fit to play.
