Bouwmeester will be a healthy scratch against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press reports.

One less veteran defenseman on the ice against arguably the league's top offense? That doesn't make much sense to us, but then again, the Blues really need to get Colton Parayko more playing time considering the 2012 third-rounder has seen over a full-minute reduction in average ice time compared to last season's output.