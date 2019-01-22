Bouwmeester fired one shot on goal during 21:42 TOI in Monday's loss to the Kings.

After offseason hip surgery, Bouwmeester was eased into action by averaging just 18:38 TOI through the first 20 games, posting just two assists and an unimpressive minus-10 rating. Since Dec. 1, the veteran blueliner has been given extra responsibility with 21:00 TOI, two goals and six assists in the last 24 games. Bouwmeester's still not a consistent enough scorer to be well-regarded in the fantasy realm.