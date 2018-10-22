Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Set to play Monday
Bouwmeester will dress for Monday's contest in Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sunreports.
The 35-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch Saturday versus Toronto. Bouwmeester's insertion into the lineup comes after Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) had to leave the team and fly back to St. Louis. A minus-4 and without a point in six games, Bouwmeester doesn't warrant much consideration for fantasy deployment.
