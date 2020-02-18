Bouwmeester (chest) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Bouwmeester had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator placed in his chest Friday, and he returned to St. Louis following the surgery. Due to the nature of this procedure and his placement on LTIR, it seems unlikely the veteran blueliner will be able to return this year. The Blues will receive $3.25 million in salary-cap relief.