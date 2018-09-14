Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Should be ready for season opener
Bouwmeester (hip) is "on target" to play in the Blues' Oct. 4 season opener against the Jets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bouwmeester still hasn't been cleared for contact, and it sounds like he'll be a limited participant for much of training camp, but he should be good to go once the games start to matter in October. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to have the veteran defender on their radars, as he doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in most formats.
