Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Shut down for season
Bouwmeester will miss the rest of the 2017-18 campaign due to a hip injury.
Bouwmeester was repeatedly excused from practice due to other lingering ailments, but this latest injury appears to be much more severe. The team didn't say whether the blueliner would require surgery, but put his recovery timeline at 4-6 months, which should have him ready for training camp. Jordan Schmaltz figures to slot into the lineup in Bouwmeester's absence.
