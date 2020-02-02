Bouwmeester recorded an assist, a blocked shot and a hit across 22:52 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Bouwmeester is deployed in a defensive role, as he has started just 42.1 percent of shifts in the offensive sone this season. As a result, the 36-year-old carried a 24-game pointless drought into this contest, but he shook off the slump with a secondary assist on Ryan O'Reilly's score. He has seven points through 53 games and can be safely kept out of mind in the fantasy realm.