Bouwmeester has been skating, but pain related to the broken ankle he suffered is preventing him from making a return to the lineup, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

The veteran blueliner sustained the injury during September's training camp and therefore is yet to make his 2017-18 debut. Bouwmeester appeared to be nearing a return in early October, but the problem has lingered longer than anticipated. At this point, it seems that the responsible thing to do in this situation is to consider Bouwmeester out indefinitely until he turns a corner in the rehabilitation process.