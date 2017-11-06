Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Still experiencing discomfort
Bouwmeester has been skating, but pain related to the broken ankle he suffered is preventing him from making a return to the lineup, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The veteran blueliner sustained the injury during September's training camp and therefore is yet to make his 2017-18 debut. Bouwmeester appeared to be nearing a return in early October, but the problem has lingered longer than anticipated. At this point, it seems that the responsible thing to do in this situation is to consider Bouwmeester out indefinitely until he turns a corner in the rehabilitation process.
More News
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Making progress with injury•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Sustains ankle fracture•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Sacrifices body in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...