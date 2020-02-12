Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Suffers cardiac episode
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode during Tuesday's game.
Armstrong added Bouwmeester was conscious and alert at the UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was transported by ambulance from Honda Center after the incident. An update on Bouwmeester's condition is expected from the Blues on Wednesday, but it's safe to say he will be out for an indefinite period of time. The team will make sure his overall health is given the utmost priority during his recovery.
