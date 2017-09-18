Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Suffers lower-body injury
Bouwmeester will be evaluated Tuesday for a lower-body injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The fact that Bouwmeester needs to see a physician outside of the team's medical staff is certainly not a good sign. The veteran missed just one outing last season -- racking up 15 points in his 81 appearances. While his offensive upside is limited, the blueliner eats up big minutes (22:24 per game) including time on the penalty kill (2:59). An extended absence may not impact too many fantasy owners, but would be a significant blow to the start of the Blues' 2017-18 campaign.
