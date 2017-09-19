Bouwmeester is dealing with an ankle fracture and will be reevaluated in three weeks.

The injury puts Bouwmeester on track to miss at least the first three games of the season, and it very well could be more if the fracture has not healed enough prior to his mid-October evaluation. With Bouwmeester sidelined, Joel Edmundson could see time on the first defensive pairing next to Alex Pietrangelo, while young players like Vince Dunn or Jake Walman now have a greater opportunity to make the Opening Night roster.