Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Sustains lower-body injury
Bouwmeester was forced out of Saturday's game against the Stars due to a lower-body injury, and he will not return.
A playoff spot is hanging in the balance for the Blues, so they have to be hoping that Bouwmeester's injury isn't too serious. The veteran has been averaging over 20 minutes per game while operating primarily in a shutdown capacity. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road game against the Sharks.
