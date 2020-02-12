Play

Bouwmeester (undisclosed) has been taken to the hospital following his collapse in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bouwmeester was reported to be awake on the way to the hospital in Anaheim. As a result of the scary incident involving the defenseman, the Blues and Ducks have postponed Tuesday's game to a later date.

