Bouwmeester (ankle) will continue to practice with his teammates during an upcoming three-game road trip, though he won't play during that span, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bouwmeester has been a non-contact participant in practice for the past week and his next opportunity to see game action will be Nov. 21 following the announcement. The Blues will be hoping the player will be able to begin taking contact over the next week, which is likely a necessary requirement before he makes his season debut.