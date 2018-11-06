Bouwmeester is not fully recovered from offseason hip surgery, so he'll sit out Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bouwmeester has played in 11 of 12 games so far this season, averaging 19:30 of ice time. That's a good amount of rink run for the 35-year-old defenseman, but he was iced for only 14:29 against the Wild on Saturday, and that tied the fewest amount of minutes he's seen all season. With just two helpers representing his point total over 11 games combined with the latest news that he's still bothered by the hip injury, Bouwmeester's completely off the map in the fantasy realm.