Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will miss next two contests
Bouwmeester (undisclosed) has been ruled out of the Blues' next two games, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Bouwmeester was fully expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ducks, but he unexpectedly ended up being a late scratch for that contest after participating in pregame warmups. The veteran blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Flames. Jordan Schmaltz will continue to occupy Bouwmeester's spot in the lineup until he's given the green light to return.
