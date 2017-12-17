Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will not travel with team
Bouwmeester (undisclosed) will not join the team for its four-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Yeo left open the possibility that Bouwmeester could meet up with the squad during the back half of the trip, but for now will remain on injured reserve for the time being. The blueliner has been limited to just 10 outings this season due to various maladies and had notched a mere two points in those contests.
More News
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will miss next two contests•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Back in action Thursday•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Out with undisclosed injury•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Plus-3 through three games back•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...