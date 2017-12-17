Bouwmeester (undisclosed) will not join the team for its four-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Coach Mike Yeo left open the possibility that Bouwmeester could meet up with the squad during the back half of the trip, but for now will remain on injured reserve for the time being. The blueliner has been limited to just 10 outings this season due to various maladies and had notched a mere two points in those contests.