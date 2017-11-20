Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Will play Tuesday
Bouwmeester is going to be taken off waivers with the expectation he will play against the Oilers on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran defenseman hasn't played a game yet this season, robbing the Blues of a defenseman who routinely plays over 22 minutes a night. His return will also likely lead to a decrease in playing time for Vince Dunn, perhaps a significant one.
