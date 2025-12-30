Snuggerud scored a goal, placed three shots on net and recorded four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Snuggerud put the Blues up by one midway through the first period for their only lead of Monday's contest. With the twine finder, he is up to six goals, 12 points, 50 shots on net and 31 hits through 28 games this season. Monday's goal was his first over his two appearances since returning from a wrist injury near the start of December. While he's rejoined the Blues' lineup in a third-line role, his playing time has fluctuated this season, which could lead to an increase in minutes in the near future. While the first half of his rookie campaign hasn't gone as many would've hoped, Snuggerud has shown flashes of skill that could lead to strong fantasy production down the line.