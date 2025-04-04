Snuggerud notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Snuggerud's first NHL point was the primary assist on a Jake Neighbours tally in the third period. This was Snuggerud's second game since he signed with the Blues following his junior year at the University of Minnesota. He's immediately jumped into a top-six role with power-play time while joining the Blues at the high point of their season -- they've won 11 straight contests. As long as he can keep pace, he'll stay in the lineup as the team continues its playoff push.