Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Snuggerud made the Panthers pay for Niko Mikkola's goaltender interference late in the third period. With nine seconds left in regulation, Snuggerud cashed in on the power play to break a 4-4 tie, giving him his third game-winning goal. Overall, he has eight goals, 19 points, 91 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances. The 21-year-old has earned four points during his three-game streak.