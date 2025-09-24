Snuggerud exited practice Wednesday and is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Snuggerud played in 14 regular-season and playoff games for the Blues last year in which he garnered three goals, five assists and 22 shots while averaging 16:16 of ice time. Barring a lengthy injury absence, the 21-year-old winger should start the 2025-26 campaign filling a top-six role for the Blues and should be capable of challenging for the 30-goal threshold.