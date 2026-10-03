Snuggerud scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

After a 21-goal, 51-point effort over 70 games as a rookie last year, Snuggerud is looking to take his game to another level. The 22-year-old opened the season on the top line, which bodes well for him being in positions to be productive. Snuggerud logged 13 multi-point efforts in 2025-26, so there's definitely potential for him to pile up points in bunches. He can add a little bit of everything in fantasy.