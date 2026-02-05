Snuggerud scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Snuggerud picked up both points in the third period to help the Blues tie the game at 4-4 before Jamie Benn delivered a heartbreaker in the final minute. This performance extended Snuggerud's point streak to six games (three goals, six assists). The 21-year-old winger is looking more comfortable in a top-line role. He's now at 10 goals, 24 points, 95 shots on net, 49 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 45 appearances this season.