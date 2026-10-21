Snuggerud recorded a goal, put two shots on net and served four PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Snuggerud tallied the lone even-strength goal for the Blues on Tuesday, where he found the back of the net just 12 and a half minutes into the opening period. The 22-year-old winger has been off to a strong start in the goal-scoring department, as he's tallied five goals, six points and 22 shots on net across nine games. With a goal in back-to-back games and a new role on the team's top power-play unit, Snuggerud is positioned well to challenge the 21 goals he posted across 70 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign. He's a solid waiver-wire addition in points-only fantasy leagues for the time being.