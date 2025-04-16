Snuggerud scored a power-play goal and delivered an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

The 20-year-old prospect made his NHL debut on April 1 and capped off the regular season in style by scoring the first goal of his career. He recorded four points in seven regular-season appearances, but it's unclear what kind of role he might have in the playoffs. That said, he certainly stepped up down the stretch and performed at a high level -- relative to his age and experience -- in games where the Blues needed to clinch points.