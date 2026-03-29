Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Fourteen points in last 11 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snuggerud scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Toronto.
Snuggerud has a modest three-game, three-point (two goals, one assist) scoring streak on the go, and he has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in the past 11 games. He sits fourth in rookie scoring in the NHL (39 points; 60 games). But perhaps the most impressive part of Snuggerud's season is the fact the rookie is tied with Dylan Holloway for third on the Blues with a plus-8 rating. Some managers hate this category, but it still acts as a proxy for two-way acumen. And Snuggerud has that in spades.
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