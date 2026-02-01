Snuggerud scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Snuggerud has two goals and four helpers during his active four-game point streak. A spot on the top line is suiting him well as he surges on offense. The 21-year-old rookie is up to nine goals, 21 points, 93 shots on net, 46 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 43 appearances. Snuggerud's not in must-have territory in standard formats, but he's definitely a player to keep an eye on.