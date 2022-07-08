Snuggerud was selected 23rd overall by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Snuggerud is a strong and skilled two-way force on the wing. His shot is his best asset -- he can beat goalies from distance and in tight, and his one-timer is sharp. He's diligent in all three zones and strong on the fore check, and that makes him closer to the NHL than most in this draft class. Snuggerud spent this season riding shotgun beside USNTDP stars Logan Cooley and Cutter Gauthier, so you know the guy can play. And every team needs talented two-way guys to complement their best -- just look at what Ondrej Palat did during the Bolts' recent run. A future top-six role in St. Louis is more than possible. He'll work on his skating at the University of Minnesota and might be a one-and-done.