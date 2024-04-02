Snuggerud will return to the University of Minnesota next season, the Gophers announced Tuesday.

After a solid sophomore campaign in which Snuggerud notched 21 goals and 13 helpers in 39 games, there was plenty of speculation he would make the jump to the professional ranks. Instead, the 2022 first-round pick will be back with the Gophers in the hopes of making another run at a National Title. The Blues have until Aug. 15, 2026, to sign Snuggerud before be would become an unrestricted free agent.