Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Snuggerud has three goals and an assist over his last five outings. The 22-year-old winger was responsible for the Blues' lone goal Saturday. He's up to nine tallies, three assists, four power-play points, 39 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances this season. Snuggerud is producing enough to be a reliable fantasy option, especially since he's on the Blues' top line and first power-play unit.