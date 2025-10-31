Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud: Nets power-play marker
Snuggerud scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Snuggerud ended his five-game goal drought with a tally 58 seconds into the second period to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. The 21-year-old was listed on the top line Thursday and saw 20:14 of ice time, a season-high total. The winger has put up steady numbers for a rookie with four goals, three assists, 24 shots, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 11 appearances. He's earned four of his points with the man advantage, and he should continue to see ample ice time in that situation.
