Head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Snuggerud (undisclosed) is fine after he went into the boards during practice Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Snuggerud is expected to start the season on the top line, alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. The 21-year-old had a goal and three assists in seven NHL games after leaving the University of Minnesota following his junior year. Snuggerud had 24 goals and 27 assists in 40 NCAA games in 2024-25 and should be in consideration for the Calder Trophy this season.