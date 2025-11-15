Snuggerud scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The tally snapped a six-game goal drought Snuggerud, during which he was limited to one assist. The Blues' overall struggles have prevented Snuggerud from being a standout rookie so far this year. He's still done a decent job with five goals, five helpers, 36 shots on net, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances. There's more offense to be had here, but it could take a couple of seasons before the 21-year-old reaches his full potential.