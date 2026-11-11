Snuggerud scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Snuggerud has scored four goals and added two assists over his last six games. His tally with 4:02 left in the third period Tuesday stood as the game-winner. Snuggerud is up to 10 goals, four helpers, 42 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating across 18 appearances this season. He's nearly halfway to matching his 21-goal output as a rookie last year, though a lack of helpers is holding back his overall offense a bit.