Snuggerud logged two assists, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Snuggerud set up both of Brayden Schenn's goals in the third period as the Blues erased a 3-0 deficit. The 21-year-old winger has three helpers over his last two outings but hasn't scored in six games. He's at 18 points, 86 shots on net, 46 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 41 contests overall, mainly in a top-six role.